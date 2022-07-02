Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris Announced for Nintendo Switch Alongside Last DLC

Bandai Namco is hosting its anime games panel from Anime Expo in Los Angeles and announced a new DLC for Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris, alongside a Nintendo Switch port.

The DLC is titled Blooming of Matricaria, and it’ll be the last one created for the game.

We get to see a new character named Rogu, who appears to have known Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice for a long time.

Rogu uses axe and shield, and this is also a new battle style available to players. It can be used to draw aggro and act as a tank, but also to deal considerable damage.

The story of the DLC is going to be the final chapter of the game’s story arc.

We also learn that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch. For now, there is no release date besides a “coming soon. ” The game will also include all the free DLC and updates released for the other platforms.

Below you can check out the trailer of the new DLC, alongside one for the Switch port.

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to know more, you can read our review.