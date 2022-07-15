Sony Finalizes Bungie Acquisition & Officially Welcomes Destiny 2 Developer to the PlayStation Family

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it has closed the deal to acquire Destiny 2 developer Bungie.

The announcement was shared on Twitter, as you can see at the bottom of the post.

The deal was originally announced in January, with Sony pledging to grant Bungie the freedom to “independently publish and creatively develop” its games, targeting “fans across multiple platforms and entertainment mediums.”

As a matter of fact, the house of PlayStation explained that the purchase of Bungie wasn’t simply a move to increase its portfolio with one more studio and its games.

The true aim was to acquire Bungie’s expertise in the creation and handling of games as a services, followed by the announcement of rate massive plans to move into that market with plenty of games.

According to the house of PlayStation, the company expects to be running 12 live service games by 2026, including two new and unannounced ones that will be released in the current fiscal year (before March 2023) not including Destiny, three more to be released between April 2023 and March 2024, four new ones between April 2024 and March 2025, and two further titles between April 2025 and March 2026.

That’s certainly not a small initiative driven by a single acquisition. Of course, Bungie won’t develop all of them directly.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the long-term results and ramifications of this large acquisition will pan out.