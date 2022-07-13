PUBG Update Adds New Deston Map With Swamps and Skyscrapers
PUBG: Battlegrounds received an update for the live game on PC and consoles today, bringing the game’s ninth map with new features, another battle pass, and more.
The biggest addition in the update is the new map called Deston, an 8x8km space that contains a variety of environments such as mountains, swamps, an outdoor concert venue, a hydroelectric dam, and a city. The official PUBG website is even hosting a tour of all the different biomes that can be viewed in virtual reality.
The city is most interesting as it is flooded with shallow water and contains the new “Ascenders,” which are mechanical ropes that can send players from the ground top to the top of skyscrapers in seconds. Ascenders are also used for Cell Towers scattered around the map, and will propel players high into the air where a parachute will automatically deploy to get back down safely. It is very similar to the Jump Towers of Apex Legends, as it is used to quickly get around the map.
The update also improves some aspects of the Miramar map, brings multiple anti-aliasing options for console versions, a new Survivor Pass, and craft various items or previous Survivor Passes with the new Workshop. Check out all the features of the new update in the official 18.2 patch notes.
