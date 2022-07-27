Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Game for PS4 & Nintendo Switch Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Today Aksys Games released a new trailer of the shoot ’em up Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath.

Today Aksys Games released a new trailer of the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid shoot ’em up by Bushiroad titled Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath.

The trailer shows the shoot ’em up gameplay in which we see beloved characters Tohru, Kanna, and Elma as they take on a variety of enemies on the ground and in the air in a traditional vertical scrolling bullet hell layout.

They can use a mix of different attacks (ranged, melee, and Choro-gon Breath) and even activate the Raging Spark to obliterate any enemy on the screen.

We also take a look at the localization, which isn’t exactly prevalent in this kind of game, but certainly never hurts.

Of course, other characters from the popular manga and anime appear, including Kobayashi herself and Lucoa.

As you progress in the game, you can also unlock over 30 beautiful illustrations created especially for the game.

You can watch the trailer below.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath releases on August 25, 2022, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

