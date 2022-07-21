Heavily Modded Cyberpunk 2077 Boasts Flying Cars & Amazing Graphics

Regardless of how you felt about Cyberpunk 2077 when it came out at the end of 2021, you’ve got to admit it’s at least a little disappointing that this futuristic cyberpunk title didn’t have the option to pilot flying cars. Thankfully, with the help of a boat load of mods, that dream is now a reality.

As shown off by youtube Digital Dreams in the video below, Cyberpunk 2077 with flying cars looks just as awesome as you’d think. Tack on the fact that the visuals are all the way up to 8K, and you can really get a feel for just how futuristic Night City looks and feels when these two things are added into the game.

Arguably the coolest part is how you can even switch from just driving regularly to flying your car at any point, which makes traveling around a breeze. Anyone interested in downloading the mod and shaders for themselves can head to this Nexus Mods link.

What do you think? Should flying cars be in Cyberpunk 2077? Be sure to let us know what you thought of this awesome video in the comment section below.

