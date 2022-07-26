GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises Update Now Available; Brings New Missions, 2X GTA$ & RP, & Much More

Today, fans will finally be able to get their hands on the big new update that Rockstar Games has been touting for the online version of GTA V, as GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises is now available. This free update brings plenty of exciting new opportunities for players, including lots of new missions, vehicles, weapons, and rewards to cash in on.

One of the biggest new additions is Operation Paper Trail, which sees you become an IAA agent that has to help Agent ULP crash a far-reaching criminal conspiracy theory that’s come to life. You can check out a full breakdown of GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises features right down below:

All-new missions for Executives, Bikers/MC Presidents, Nightclub Owners and Gunrunners to continue building upon their thriving criminal empires

for Executives, Bikers/MC Presidents, Nightclub Owners and Gunrunners to continue building upon their thriving criminal empires Operation Paper Trail, the all-new set of missions for the IAA tasking players with unraveling the criminal conspiracy behind the rising oil prices crippling the San Andreas economy

the all-new set of missions for the IAA tasking players with unraveling the criminal conspiracy behind the rising oil prices crippling the San Andreas economy New Vehicles hitting the streets of Los Santos including the Imani Tech eligible, Obey Omnis e-GT and Bravado Greenwood, plus the latest from Hao’s Special Works, the Stirling GT, and four other vehicles: the Pegassi Torero XO, Lampadati Corsita, Benefactor LM87, and Buckingham Conada, as well as a slew of new liveries and customization options for existing vehicles

hitting the streets of Los Santos including the Imani Tech eligible, Obey Omnis e-GT and Bravado Greenwood, plus the latest from Hao’s Special Works, the Stirling GT, and four other vehicles: the Pegassi Torero XO, Lampadati Corsita, Benefactor LM87, and Buckingham Conada, as well as a slew of new liveries and customization options for existing vehicles Plus, players can now own up to 10 properties and the maximum garage space has been upped to 20 vehicles

A New Weapon: The Precision Rifle is now available at Ammu-Nation

The Precision Rifle is now available at Ammu-Nation New updates to GTA+ : New Subscription Management Menu, and in-game reminders for claiming benefits, when they’ve received their monthly GTA$ stipend, and more

: New Subscription Management Menu, and in-game reminders for claiming benefits, when they’ve received their monthly GTA$ stipend, and more And top community-requested experience improvements, such as reducing the effectiveness of the Opressor Mk II, offering a more convenient way to consume Snacks and equip Armor, the ability to complete Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions, increased payouts across Races, Adversary Modes, and Heists, and much more detailed here

Rewards this week also include:

2X GTA$ and RP on the new Operation Paper Trail Missions

on the new Operation Paper Trail Missions Earn a GTA$150,000 bonus for completing any Resupply or Source Missions

for completing any Resupply or Source Missions Free White Earbuds for completing any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Missions

for completing any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Missions 40% off Agency Properties and their Upgrades and Modifications

and their Upgrades and Modifications Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Pegassi Zorrusso, Enus Deity, and Vapid Dominator ASP, 40% off the Declasse Yosemite, Lampadati Fugore GT, and Ocelot Lynx, and 50% off the Schyster Deviant

30% off the Pegassi Zorrusso, Enus Deity, and Vapid Dominator ASP, 40% off the Declasse Yosemite, Lampadati Fugore GT, and Ocelot Lynx, and 50% off the Schyster Deviant This Month’s Ongoing GTA+ Benefits: Free Lampadati Corsita from Legendary Motorsport — along with two exclusive liveries, 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on the new Operation Paper Trail Missions, and fees from all Organization Abilities accessed via the Interaction Menu are now waived

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content? Then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

