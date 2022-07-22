GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Lets You Operate Businesses in Private Sessions, Nerfs Oppressor, & More

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games posted a lot of new information regarding their next big GTA Online update, The Criminal Enterprises, which starts next week. Alongside plenty of cool new missions and rewards, the free content is also set to improve a lot of quality of life concerns that players have been vocal about in recent years.

Today, the developers wanted to elaborate even more on what fans can expect, detailing the following general improvements right down below:

When delivering Security Contracts back to the Agency, players will be able to enter via Helicopter or walk in through the entrance on the roof, rather than needing to enter through the front door at ground level.

When managing an Auto Shop business, your Auto Shop Staff will now be much more likely to successfully deliver a customer’s vehicle without issue.

To make getting around certain locations easier, players will be able to jog inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Music Locker, and Nightclubs.

Players will be able to purchase max ammo for all weapons at once in the Interaction Menu. Players will also have easier access to snacks and armor through a single input while the Weapon Wheel is up. Plus, if a player fails and Quick Restarts a mission, Snacks will be restocked to however many they started the mission with.

Players will now be able to immediately hang up on phone calls from several Contacts when they offer missions rather than be forced to listen to the full call before they can hang up.

PC players will have the option to disable the in-game chat box via the Settings menu.

To reduce instances of griefing, the Kill/Death statistic will no longer be affected by kills made in Freemode. Going forward, this ratio will only be affected by kills scored in competitive gameplay.

After their initial visit, players will be able to spend more time scoping out Cayo Perico and can get caught more times before being kicked off the island.

The Race Creator will be getting an assortment of updates — including increases to the Checkpoint limit, player limit for Transform Races, and number of fixtures that can be removed on the latest generation of consoles. Plus, all platforms will now be able to create RC Bandito Races via the Special Vehicle Race Creator, with a Ghost to First Checkpoint option being added to additional Race types. More models have also been added to the Fixture Remover, along with a new Anti Grief Ghosting option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction, an option to set the specific time of day for a Race, and the ability to scale Checkpoint size.

Other notable changes coming with The Criminal Enterprises update include the ability to run businesses in private sessions, own 10 properties (and store up to 20 vehicles), and gain quicker access to snacks and armor. Important changes have also been made to the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, vehicle customization enhancements, and much more.

Lastly, increased GTA$ payouts across a variety of activities are on the way. For example, you’ll all players joining Heist Setups will receive 50% more GTA$ than the current payout.

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises launches on July 26, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. While you wait for the update, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got for the game right down below.

