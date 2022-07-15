Ghost of Tsushima Has Sold 9.73 Million Copies; Foxes Were Pet 75.18 Million Times

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima will be two years old on Sunday, July 17, and the developer published some statistics to celebrate.

First of all, we learn that 9.73 million copies have been sold-through to customers as of July 3, including PS4, PS5, original, and Director’s Cut versions.

78 million photos have been taken, 91.4 million Legends Mode missions have been played, 998.5 million standoffs and 450.8 million duels happened.

Players relaxed at the hot springs 94.76 million times and spent a total of 6437.4 years on horseback.

of course, the most important statistic is that the game’s adorable foxes were pet 75.18 million times.

The announcement was made via Twitter, as you can see below.

This weekend marks two years since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us!



Here are just some of the amazing stats since launch: pic.twitter.com/DMgzYGTih1 — Sucker Punch Productions 🎮 Ghost of Tsushima (@SuckerPunchProd) July 15, 2022

For a new IP, Ghost of Tsushima has been extremely successful, despite the fact that some doubted its mass-market appeal due to the Japanese settings. Turns out Japan is cool! Who would have thought?

If you’d like to know why Ghost of Tsushima is so successful, you can read our review of the original game and of the new content added with the Director’s Cut.

The game has also received widespread appreciation in Japan, so much that its developers have been named official ambassadors of the island of Tsushima.