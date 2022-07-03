Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Showing Fischl & Diluc’s New Outfits Coming in Version 2.8

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse followed up yesterday’s reveal of version 2.8 with another new trailer.

This time around, we get to see the two new outfits that will be introduced with the update coming on July 13.

The first will be an event reward for Fischl. While her overall silhouette remains similar, her color scheme changes to blue and white and she even gets a new hairstyle.

The second is for Diluc, giving him a definitely more aggressive look and different animations and effects. This one will be purchasable via microtransaction.

You can check out both in the trailer below.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming update 2.8.