DOOM Developer John Romero Teases New FPS; Working with a Major Publisher

Today, video game developer John Romero revealed that he’s working on a new FPS title and that his studio, Romero Games, is looking for “talented people for all positions and at all experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience. It’s also important to note that the tweet states that the team is working with a “Major publisher,” though they don’t state which one.

Exciting news! I'm working on a new FPS, and we're hiring. Visit https://t.co/PIhw3iPgLG and check out our careers page. #gamedev #gamedevjobs pic.twitter.com/D0fcN3X8Fk — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) July 19, 2022

Romero is well-known in the video game industry, especially when it comes to the first-person shooter genre. He’s best known for co-founding and designing many of the games for id Software, including Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Doom II, and Quake, and is also credited with coining the FPS term deathmatch.

Anyone interested in applying for this unknown upcoming FPS can head to Romero Games’ official website. Currently, the game is in the early stages of development, with a lot of roles listed on the site being devoted to multiplayer content, including ones that require extensive experience with current-gen console or PC titles that featured a multiplayer component.

Currently, the game is in the early stages of development, with a lot of roles listed on the site being devoted to multiplayer content, including ones that require extensive experience with current-gen console or PC titles that featured a multiplayer component.

