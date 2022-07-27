Roblox & DICK’S Sporting Goods Announce “School of Sport” Crossover

Image Source: DICK'S Sporting Goods

In a surprise announcement, DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that the company is partnering with Roblox to get users ready for school. “School of Sport” is an interactive experience on the Roblox platform that will infuse sport and style while giving users a chance to compete in a variety of challenges, quests, and obstacle courses.

You can find the full announcement here, as well as the official Twitter post below.

Come for the sports. Stay for the style.



The freshest fits in the game are waiting for you in the School of Sport. 🏈🏀



Play now 👉https://t.co/FNoDSo5wna pic.twitter.com/tsHTTRyqVI — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) July 27, 2022

There will be six virtual spaces for players to explore, all starting in DICK’S Sporting Goods High. From Football and Hoops challenges to timed objectives, competing in said activities will earn your character styles that they can wear in-game. Players will also be rewarded with special badges and stickers that can then be placed on their in-game school supplies as well as they can use their in-game currency to purchase additional styles. There also is a hidden space to discover, so get to exploring!

Per the announcement Chief Marketing Officer of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Ed Plummer, stated;

“It is important for us to continue evolving the way we engage with consumers. We are excited to make our entrance into the Metaverse with “School of Sport,” creating a space to share sport and style while also connecting with our younger athletes.”

The “School of Sport” event is now live in Roblox. While you check it out, be sure to look at our guide on all the Doodle Word codes, all the Penguin Tycoon codes or how to change your display name before hopping in.

Related Posts