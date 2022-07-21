Destiny 2 Showcase Announced for Next Month; Teases What’s to Come

Today, Bungie teased the next big update for Destiny 2, as they tweeted out a cryptic trailer announcing that a showcase would be coming next month. The video below features plenty of interesting imagery, giving off serious Destiny 1 vibes.

Alongside the video, a message of “Witness what’s next,” and a date of Aug. 23, 2022, are teased. The end of the trailer states that a showcase will be arriving on the date listed above.

Witness what's next.



August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

How to Watch the Destiny 2 Showcase

At the moment, there is no exact release time for the next Destiny 2 showcase. All we know is that you can tune into Bungie’s official Twitch page. We will likely get more info soon, but just keep in mind that in the past, showcases have aired at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST / and 6 pm CEST, with also a pre-show also airing 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm BST / and 5 pm CEST.

While we don’t have exact details on what will be shown during the event, there have been plenty of rumors on social media teasing what is set to come, including a handful of new guns and armor and some returning classics that fans will love.

For now, we will just have to wait until a little before the event for more details. While you wait, be sure to take a peek at all the other Destiny 2-related content we’ve got for you right down below.