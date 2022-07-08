Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances, Ranked by Awesomeness

Lightsabers are one of the staple trademarks within the Star Wars universe, causing fans to purchase variations of the weapon in real life. The tool’s wielders, whether a Jedi or a Sith, are also a massive component of the franchise because of their original fighting styles and techniques. So, which character boasts the best lightsaber stances? We’ll explore this idea by ranking these poses solely based on awesomeness.

10. Rey’s Quarterstaff Interpretation (Form V)

Rey’s unique fighting style combines various characteristics of the Skywalker siblings and techniques used with her Quarterstaff. For example, if we look at Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she can get through fights with her staff almost effortlessly, suggesting that she has been practicing with the tool for a long time. As the movies progress, Rey still incorporates similar abilities from her previous weapon onto her new lightsaber weapon.

Regarding her training with Luke and Leia Skywalker, fans have claimed that her combat style reflects Form V, a lightsaber technique that focuses on offensive and quick-paced defensive strategies. Since Luke and presumably Leia use this form, Rey may have acquired it, but this hasn’t been confirmed. However, we can assume it to be true since she consistently displays powerful attack moves, like Form V.

9. Luke Skywalker Reignites The Way of the Krayt Dragon (Form V)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

As the main protagonist that started the galactic series, it’s no surprise that Luke Skywalker would be making it on this list of awesomeness. This famous character relied on old Jedi texts and previous experiences in battles to influence the forms he used in combat. But, even if Master Yoda, a known user of Form IV, briefly trained Luke, Darth Vader impacts him the most with the Way of the Krayt Dragon.

During the times of the Jedi, Anakin Skywalker often used the component of aggression within Form V, which Luke also utilizes against him in the future. For instance, in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Luke exhibits many rageful acts in their multiple showdowns with each other. Although, his fighting style is still different from his father’s because he can control his temper moderately better than Anakin, resulting in the character being different from his Dark Side origins.

8. The Past Teachings of Kanan Jarrus (Form III and Jar’Kai Method)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

In the short time Kanan Jarrus received training from Master Depa Billaba, he learned the techniques of Form III, a defensive ability used by several Jedis. However, his fighting style drastically changed after the tragedy of his master during Order 66, causing Jarrus to develop combat strategies throughout Star Wars Rebels.

One of the most notable instances to describe Jarrus’ originality is the fight between him and the Grand Inquisitor, where he utilizes a lightsaber and blaster together. Unfortunately, Kanan undergoes another drastic change when he becomes blind while battling against Darth Maul. But, thanks to his strong connection to the Force, he victoriously wins and is also seen using the reverse grip of the Jar’Kai method.

7. General Grievous’s Quadruple Lightsaber Form (All Seven Forms)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

General Grievous certainly knows how to make a grand entrance in any battle, mainly due to his ability to wield four lightsabers. In addition, the character goes beyond the limits of an ordinary human being because of the cyborg alterations done to his body.

When it comes to a Sith like Grievous, the concept of the Jedi forms doesn’t exactly pertain to someone from the Dark Side since its subjects often reject their knowledge. However, we know that Count Dooku, a former Jedi, trained him before, which could have influenced Grievous to inhabit his prior Form II ability. However, if we analyze the Star Wars novels, we can see that this Sith has practiced all seven forms with the help of the Dark Side and his bionic components.

6. The Ferocity of Mace Windu (Form VII)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances



Mace Windu is responsible for creating a unique rendition of Form VII, known as Vaapad. This fighting style differs from most because it uses a Dark Side element to trigger a fury state for intense battles. Vaapad is also hugely based on the user’s mind rather than standard combat strategies featured in several other forms.

Despite Windu’s use of dark tendencies, he persistently stays within the light and remains focused during each of his showdowns. For example, when you examine his fight with Darth Sidious in Revenge of the Sith, we can see how he exploits his anger while maneuvering his lightsaber swiftly. Unlike Anakin, Windu never favors the Dark Side which shows how magnificent this great master was.

5. Darth Maul’s Sith Variation of an Old Jedi Stance (Form VII)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

Because of Form VII’s connection to the Dark Side, many Siths have used this old Jedi technique for their evil doings. Darth Maul is a prime example of this idea since he wields the Juyo style (another name for Form VII) in his multiple fights within the franchise.

In his duel against Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn, we can see how he utilizes the combat style with his double-bladed lightsaber. Moreover, he consistently portrays his anger and relies on it to defeat the Jedis. But, of course, the Sith still combines his own strategies in battle, especially when he hits Qui-Gon with the handle on his lightsaber.

4. Ahsoka Tano’s Reverse Grip Technique (Form V and Jar’Kai Method)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

Like Kanan Jarrus, Ahsoka Tano incorporates the reverse grip style while dueling against terrifying foes. As a Padawan, she was able to master the arts of dual blades from a young age, resulting in her apprenticeship with Anakin Skywalker. This bond between the two severely evolved Ahsoka’s capabilities and caused her to develop the Form V Jedi concept.

On the contrary, Ahsoka differs from her former trainer because she prefers using the Jar’Kai dual lightsaber methods, a spectrum that Darth Vader rarely partakes in. She also takes advantage of her acrobatic talents to add a twist to the Jedi form and uses it in her duel against her mighty master.

3. Yoda’s Aggression Form (Form IV)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

Ahsoka isn’t the only one to practice acrobatic combat styles since Yoda applies its methods consistently due to his small size. With this in mind, we can see that he is a practitioner of Form IV, an attack formation connected to the user’s athletic skills.

This technique heavily focuses on speed and aggression, an element that Yoda has done in countless Star Wars battles. For instance, in his showdown with Count Dooku in Attack of the Clones, he perfectly counterattacks the Sith by jumping and moving around. Additionally, Yoda has become popular with fans because of his trademark stance of looking off into the distance (or at an enemy) while fiercely wielding his lightsaber.

2. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Soresu Rendition (Form III)

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

The fans of the Star Wars community have always loved Obi-Wan Kenobi’s classic pose featured in several installments, such as Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Rebels, Clone Wars, and his latest Disney+ series. The inspiration for this monumental stance derives from the defensive Soresu tactics, also known as Form III.

Ever since Obi-Wan lost his master to Darth Maul, he had to rethink his strategies and altered Qui-Gon’s teaching of Form IV. As a result, the Jedi Master changed to the Soresu technique but ultimately came up with personal additions to compensate for his weaknesses. Unfortunately, his time in exile dramatically changed his skills and caused him to lose his ways with the Force, yet he can still keep up with Darth Vader in later events.

1. Darth Vader: Master of All Forms

Best Star Wars Lightsaber Stances

Darth Vader remains on the top of lightsaber stances as the master of all forms. As both a former Jedi and powerful Sith, he knows all the ways of the Force and has trained himself to be the best. During his time as Anakin Skywalker, he exhibited the styles of Form V and Form III (similar to his master), showcasing his combinations of techniques before turning to the Dark Side.

Like many of the lightsaber wielders on this list, the Sith Lord created original abilities, such as the iconic Force Choke and throwing his lightsaber at his enemies. Another unique tactic is his one-handed fighting style, which he utilized in his fight with Obi-Wan and Luke.

Aside from the pose in the image above, Darth Vader often displays himself in a stance where he points his lightsaber to the ground. This posture differs from most wielders since many raise their weapon for battle, implying that Vader is confident in his honed skills.

All in all, lightsaber wielders across the galaxy have showcased many excellent stances throughout the franchise. However, with the possibility of more Jedis and Sith Lords in the future, others may be joining the list that could considerably take over Darth Vader’s top spot.

The Star Wars universe has been expanding since the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the upcoming various TV shows, so there could be new lightsaber poses to increase the franchise’s popularity even further.

Featured Image Source: Lucasfilm

