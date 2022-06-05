The monumental conclusion of Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally reached its end, with fans already asking for another season. The show has answered mysteries within the franchise, including what the Jedi Master did in his time of exile. However, now that the series has ended, some aspects of the story still need more of an explanation. So, here are five questions we have after Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale.

***Spoilers for All Six Episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi Below***

What Is With the Yellow Pods on The Inquisitorius?

5 Questions We Have After Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Finale

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

In Episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we see a frightening display of Jedi tombs located on the Inquisitorius. Victims included Master Tera Sinube, a youngling that presumably died during Order 66, and a handful more force-sensitive individuals.

So, what is the Empire doing with the bodies of these fallen Jedis, and why are they preserving them? Some fans have claimed that the tomb is simply a trophy collection for the Inquisitors, while others have speculated a possible cloning system to create a Sith army.

While the ending may not have clarified the reasoning behind the preserved bodies, the Head Writer and Executive Producer, Joby Harold, discussed this storyline further. In an interview with SYFY WIRE, he reveals that the tomb is a plot device to impact Obi-Wan Kenobi’s journey because he’s been avoiding the idea of Jedis altogether. But, when he sees the Jedi spaceship graveyard, he is devastated and realizes how horrific the Empire is.

If this storyline specifically shapes Obi-Wan’s arc, then this tomb may not have a deeper meaning. Although, we’re still hoping for an explanation if the series gets a Season 2.

Who Is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Brother?

5 Questions We Have After Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Finale

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Many Star Wars fans have wondered about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s origins, and now Episode 3 has uncovered details about the Jedi Master’s past. In this episode, he recalls memories of his parents and a baby brother that he barely remembers. So, who is Kenobi’s brother, and where is he now?

Some have stated that this new information is another plot device like the Jedi tomb story arc. Still, since the franchise has always emphasized sibling relationships (like Luke and Leia), there may be a future mission where Obi-Wan tries to find his long-lost family member.

The community has developed some intricate theories that could tell us the identity of Kenobi’s brother. For example, in the original screenplay for Return of the Jedi, Owen Lars is revealed as his sibling but was later scrapped in the final product. Could this explain the intense relationship between the two in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Unfortunately, only time will tell if this theory could be true since none of it was disclosed in the finale.

On the contrary, Kenobi’s brother could be someone we don’t even know, with the possibility of never revealing his identity. The sad truth is that he did have a sibling relationship with Anakin Skywalker, and now that’s been tarnished in the latest episode.

Where is Jedi Master Yoda?

5 Questions We Have After Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Finale

Source: Lucasfilm

Yoda is one of the most notable characters in the Star Wars franchise, yet he is not present in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. We know that the Jedi Master is in exile in Dagobah since he previously discussed this in Revenge of the Sith and is later seen there in The Empire Strikes Back. However, now that more famous characters in the universe are returning, like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan, could Yoda also return to the beloved franchise?

Obi-Wan came out of exile to rescue Leia Organa from the Empire, so why didn’t Yoda help him in this mission? The task of keeping Anakin’s children safe seems like an important enough task for the old master to get involved.

Even if Yoda didn’t appear in the series, fans could hope for his return in future installments, especially after his reveal in The Last Jedi.

What Does Qui-Gon Jinn Teach Obi-Wan Kenobi?

5 Questions We Have After Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Finale

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Qui-Gon Jinn’s Force Ghost, which was revealed in the season finale of Obi-Wan, excited Star Wars fans throughout the community, as it saw the long-awaited return of the character and Liam Neeson’s reprisals of the role. The late Jedi Master was previously mentioned in Revenge of the Sith and was never heard of again until this latest installment.

With this arrival, we finally understand why Kenobi hasn’t seen Qui-Gon after all this time, indicating that his years in exile made him weak with the Force.Now that Obi-Wan has regained his strength, Qui-Gon has returned to partake in his Jedi journey and states, “Come on. We’ve got a ways to go.”

So, what does this mean for Kenobi, and what else does his master have to teach him? Of course, Obi-Wan has already finished his training and become a Jedi Master, but Qui-Gon could potentially teach him new techniques he’s learned in his Force Ghost state if the series were to have a second season.

Even if the series was meant to be a stand-alone show, this ending could hint at another season that focuses on advancing Obi-Wan’s power. But, for now, fans have gotten some closure in Star Wars: Rebels when Kenobi once again duels and wins against Darth Maul, the one responsible for Qui-Gon Jinn’s death.

Will Reva Join the Rebellion?

5 Questions We Have After Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Finale

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Reva goes through many changes in the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi, making her one of the most compelling characters in the franchise. In the beginning, she is mainly known as an evil Jedi Hunter with an obsession to capture Kenobi; however, as time goes on, her storyline is much more intricate than we think. Specifically, when Reva confesses that she was a youngling who survived the massacre of Order 66.

Unfortunately, her commitment to the Empire causes her to seek out and kill Luke Skywalker in the finale. During this time, we see her battling against her own feelings, where she finally overcomes the Dark Side and chooses to set him free. Reva’s future may be unknown, but could she have potentially joined the Rebellion after this?

We know that Reva has an undying hatred for Anakin Skywalker after what he did to her and her Jedi family, so maybe she will aid the Rebellion once enough time has passed. Because she doesn’t seem like a character that can stay in exile, fans hope that she will make a return to extend her storyline further.

Even if the series remains a stand-alone show, fans are still happy to receive an additional storyline for Obi-Wan Kenobi. So, for now, we’ll cross our fingers for a second season to hopefully answer all these questions.

Featured Image Source: Disney

Related Posts