You Probably Didn’t Realize Zach Braff Is in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

So far, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been filled to the brim with Easter Eggs, name drops, and cameos that fans of the series both old and new have loved. That includes everything from referencing Jedi like Djinn Altis and Quinlan Vos or even hearing James Earl Jones returns as the voice of everyone’s favorite Sith Lord.

Amidst all of these cameos, though, there is likely one actor that appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi that you didn’t even realize: Zach Braff. Yes, the infamous Dr. John Michael “J.D.” Dorian, M.D himself was actually in episode 3 of the show. So who did he play?

Braff was actually responsible for providing the voice for the alien known as Freck. This Imperial fanboy plays a minor role in the episode, as he gives Obi-Wan and Leia a ride before turning them into some Storm Troopers at a checkpoint.

Thanks to the costume, no one even realized Zach Braff was responsible for voicing Freck until after the fact, as eagle-eyed fans spotted his name in the credits.

The actor is just one of many notable names that’s made a background appearance in Star Wars over the last few years, joining Daniel Craig (Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens) and Tom Hardy appearance (Stormtrooper in The Last Jedi) just to name a few.

Did you realize it was Zach Braff before the credits? Who would you like to see in a similar role in the future? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section below.

