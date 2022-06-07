Yurukill: The Calumniation Games by Kakegurui Creator Gets Playable Demo & New Trailer

Today NIS America released a playable demo of the upcoming escape game/bullet hell shoot ’em up hybrid Yurukill: The Calumniation Games.

The demo is currently available for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, providing you with a chance to experience part of the game.

If you’re not familiar with the game, it’s written by Homura Kawamoto, whom you may know for creating Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, and by his younger brother, Hikaru Muno.

We also get a trailer, providing a look at the gameplay that you can expect.

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games will come on July 5, 2022, for North America, and July 8, 2022, for Europe and Australia for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Originally it was due to release on June 7 and June 10 respectively.

Here’s how the developer describes Yurukill: The Calumniation Games.