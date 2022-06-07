Yurukill: The Calumniation Games by Kakegurui Creator Gets Playable Demo & New Trailer
Today NIS America released a playable demo of the upcoming escape game/bullet hell shoot ’em up hybrid Yurukill: The Calumniation Games.
The demo is currently available for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, providing you with a chance to experience part of the game.
If you’re not familiar with the game, it’s written by Homura Kawamoto, whom you may know for creating Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, and by his younger brother, Hikaru Muno.
We also get a trailer, providing a look at the gameplay that you can expect.
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games will come on July 5, 2022, for North America, and July 8, 2022, for Europe and Australia for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Originally it was due to release on June 7 and June 10 respectively.
Here’s how the developer describes Yurukill: The Calumniation Games.
Solve Puzzles
Investigate attractions and uncover clues to help solve the puzzles you encounter.
With their sights set on victory, the teams face their attractions in the Yurukill Games. The documents you acquire by solving puzzles are the key to unlocking the secrets behind everything.
Glean hints from helpful conversations there to support the player and ensure even the toughest riddles aren’t an obstacle to enjoying the game.
Maji-kill Time
Lay it all on the line in extreme, life or death cross-examinations!
Executioners can end the life of their Prisoners any time via their Yurukill Passports. With their lives hanging in the balance, Prisoners must face cross-examination at the hands of their Executioners.
Make the correct selections within the time limit and weave through all the obstacles in the conversations!
Yurukill Judgment
Experience the cutting-edge BR (Brain Reality), developed by Yurukill, Inc.
Prisoners and Executioners pilot Yurukill Fighters within the virtual reality generated by the BR. Prisoners must stake their lives on these nail-biting firefights as they seek the truth behind the incidents they stand accused of!
Difficulty can be adjusted for players wishing to focus on the story.
High-Speed Quizzes
Take to the helm of your Yurukill Fighter and delve into the details of your alleged crimes in high-speed quizzes.
Gain lives for use in the BR depending on how many answers you get right.
Shoot ’em Up Stages
As a Prisoner, you’ll be hunted down by a whole host of different foes.
Defeat your assailants, and avoid being gunned down as you try and get through to your Executioner!
Prejudice Synapse
Explore a visual representation of your Executioner’s mind.
Use the evidence you acquire during the adventure sections to destroy the prejudices lurking in their heads, and free them from the notion that you, the Prisoner, are guilty.
Mind Maze
The neuron pathway is a visualization of the route leading to the core of the Executioner’s brain, containing what they perceive as the truth.
Complete the sentences relating to each incident and clear a way through the labyrinth of thoughts.
Boss Battles
Face the Executioners in intense boss battles.
Smash through “Mind Walls” and “Brain Barriers”—the shields that manifest to protect the Executioners’ innermost thoughts—and prove that you’ve been falsely accused!
Run the gauntlet over and over in the Shooting Mode—unlocked as you progress through the main story.
Score Attack Mode
Choose Your Fighter
In Score Attack mode, face your choice of stage in your choice of fighter.
Each Prisoner pilots a different Yurukill Fighter with its own quirks, allowing for a variety of playstyles.
Ranked Score Attack Mode
In this mode players can face a stage of their choice in Stage Score Attack, or play through all unlocked stages consecutively in Complete Score Attack. With freedom over which stage you play and a variety of difficulties to choose from, they’re also perfect for practice.
Aim to beat your own score in the top 100 personal best ranked mode, or compete with players nationwide for the top spot in the online ranked mode.
Choose a play style that suits you and aim for that elusive highscore!