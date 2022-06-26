Tales of Arise Gets Its Own Perfumes Inspired by Shionne & Alphen

If you love Tales of Arise, you can now express it by wearing a dedicated perfume, at least if you’re in Japan.

The Tales of Arise Eay de Parfum set has been released by local brand Fairy Tale and is now for sale on the Japanese branch of Amazon.

It includes two bottles of perfume inspired by protagonists Shionne and Alphen. Each includes 50ml of the fragrance.

Alphen’s perfume is described as follows.

Top notes: Peach Essence, Blackcurrant, Bergamot Essence

Middle notes: Moutan Peony, Jasmine, Plum

Base notes: Musk, Vetiver

… and here’s what you can expect from Shionne’s fragrance.

Top notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Citrus

Middle notes: Jasmine, Rose, Peony

Base notes: Patchouli, White Musk

The price is 5,500 yen for the set of two bottles, which translates to approximately $40.

If you’re in Tokyo, you can actually test the fragrances by going to the Fairy Tail store in the Nakano Broadway mall in Nakano ward.

You can check out what the box and the bottles look like in the gallery below.

Image Source: Fairy Tail

Tales of Arise is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to know more about the game, you can read our review.