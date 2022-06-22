Rune Factory 5 Coming to PC Via Steam Next Month

Xseed Games announced that the former Nintendo Switch exclusive Rune Factory 5 is making the jump from the console to PC.

The game will launch on Steam on July 13, 2022.

Pre-orders opened today and they will provide you with a bonus The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set and New Ranger Care Package Item Pack. They also have a 15% discount on the launch price.

A Digital Deluxe edition is also available including the “Rune Factory 4 Marriage Candidates Outfit Set.” which includes 13 outfits for your main character inspired by waifus and husbandos who appeared in Rune Factory 4.

You can check out the announcement trailer below, alongside the first screenshots.

We also get to take a look at the system requirements as follows:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 or later

Processor: Intel Core i5-6500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 9 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 or later

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 9 GB available space

If you’re unfamiliar with Rune Factory 5, which at the moment is already available for Nintendo Switch, you can check out our review.

We already know that the game shipped over half a million copies on Nintendo’s hybrid console.