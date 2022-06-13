Resident Evil 4 History Lesson, New Ganado Details Given During Capcom Showcase

During the Capcom Showcase, the presenters dove into the depths of Resident Evil 4 when discussing the story and events leading up to it.

Following up on the announcement of the Resident Evil 4 remake from the most recent State of Play, the Capcom Showcase stream shared details about the story to help explain this title’s place in the franchise. Like past Resident Evil remakes, their goal is to keep what made the original special plus the addition of some new “flourishes” along the way.

Resident Evil 4 takes place about six years following the events in Raccoon City from Resident Evil 2 and 3. Because of his experience in Raccoon City, Leon gets sent to Europe on the direct order of the US President to save the politician’s daughter. They also made a point to mention that Leon is more fearless this time around because of his past experiences.

While in this small European village, Leon encounters the Ganado. These crazed people will attack in large groups that can be difficult to survive. The concept that they’re looking to convey with these enemies is the, “…terror of people controlled by madness,” which they are completely redesigning the Ganado in order to do.

It was also revealed that the traditional over-the-shoulder camera will be returning for the remake of Resident Evil 4. However, there were no details about if the “tank controls” are returning as well.

You can pick up this title when it launches on Mar. 23, 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or PC via Steam.

And don’t forget to check out the full segment in the Capcom Showcase for Resident Evil 4 down below.

