Overwatch Partners With Twitch for Support a Streamer

That’s right, Overwatch is teaming up with Twitch during the second Overwatch 2 beta to bring you a reward for watching and gifting subs to Twitch streamers playing Overwatch 2. The reward will be the “Legendary Medic Brigitte” skin. The skin is will unlock for immediate use in Overwatch 1 and then carry over to Overwatch 2 when it releases.

To participate, you must gift three subs to any streamer after the start time of June 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PDT. The subs can be any tier, but you must be sure to gift them after the above start time, doing it before won’t be counted. It seems that you will be able to mix and match who the three goes to, and it doesn’t have to all be one for streamer. You can find the full details and the list of streamers here.

These subs also cannot be given anonymously. Altruism is always nice, but if you’re doing this for a skin, you have to make yourself known.

There is a list of 124 streamers participating in this, so there is a high chance you’ll be able to watch your favorite(s). Notable streamers such as music legend T-Pain (yes, he streams) and Fextralife are taking part.

Overwatch 2 is set to release Oct. 4, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Related Posts