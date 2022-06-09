Mario Strikers: Battle League Trailer Teaches Techniques for the Field

Even though Mario Strikers is similar to soccer, there are a lot of tips and tricks that you need to know if you want to score goals.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases this week, and ahead of the game’s launch, Nintendo has released a 5-minute trailer that gives an overview of the techniques and strategies to help you win matches.

The trailer goes over the absolute basics, such as dashing, passing, and dodging, which of course are all essential skills to know for any match. It also gives pointers on how to excel in each of these skills; for example, dodging right before getting tackled gives you a dash boost.

After the basics, the trailer dives into some more complex techniques. It starts with combo plays and interceptions before moving on to teaching how to perform a perfect move and how to tackle. These are the skills that might be a bit harder to learn how to do without knowing exactly how to trigger them.

The final part of the trailer gives some extra scoring tips that the most advanced players will want to take time to master, such as aiming shots, moving the goalie, and rebounding.

If you’re planning on picking up Mario Strikers: Battle League this weekend, it’s probably a good idea to watch this trailer a few times before you jump into online matches if you want to stand up to your competition. You can view it below.

Not sure yet about whether to buy Mario Strikers: Battle League? If you’re on the fence, you can read our in-depth review of the game right here to decide if it’s for you.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases for the Nintendo Switch on June 10.

