Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Arrives This October; Bowser Joins the Roster

Today, during the Nintendo Direct Mini event, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope got an official release date of Oct. 20, 2022. This news doesn’t really come as too much of a surprise to many, as Ubisoft accidentally posted the release date on one of their websites yesterday.

Alongside the release date, the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo Direct Mini partner showcase also showed off a bit of gameplay. In the video below, you can see all of the fun new action that fans can expect, including the fact that Bowser will now be a playable character.

The motley team of Mario, his friends, the Rabbids, and even Bowser blast off for a galactic adventure in the latest Mario + Rabbids game! Space is in a universe of trouble when otherworldly enemies suddenly appear. Their goal? Take the energy possessed by Sparks, creatures born from the merge of Lumas & Rabbids. Now, the team must travel the cosmos to save the Sparks from Darkmess.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders for its upcoming October release now made available. Anyone interested in locking down their own copy can head to the official Nintendo portion of the website devoted to the game.

If you’re still looking for more news announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini event today, be sure to check out all of the awesome announcements that came out of the showcase right down below.

Related Posts