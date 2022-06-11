Legendary Visual Novel Mahoutsukai no Yoru for PS4 & Nintendo Switch Gets TV Commercial Introducing the Cast

Type-moon released a new TV commercial for the upcoming remaster of the Legendary Visual Novel Mahoutsukai no Yoru.

Today Type-moon released a new TV commercial for the upcoming remaster of the Legendary Visual Novel Mahoutsukai no Yoru.

While the commercial is fairly short, as usual for TV commercials, it does provide a glimpse to the cast of main characters that we’ll meet in the game.

In case you’ve missed the news, Mahoutsukai no Yoru will release on December 8, 2022, and we already know that the game will include English text support, which is decidedly a refreshing change for fans of Type-Moon games.

You can watch it below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mahoutsukai no Yoru, which translates as “The night of the witches” (elaborated in the official subtitle “Witch on the Holy Night”) is a visual novel released in 2012 by Type-Moon, known for creating the ultra-popular Fate series.

It was written by Kinoko Nasu, originally as an unreleased novel reportedly inspired by the first episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

This new release will include a full voice track (obviously in Japanese) and full HD visuals. The main voice cast is as follows: