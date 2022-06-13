Kojima Productions Continues to Have a “Very Good Partnership” With PlayStation

Following the partnership with Xbox, Kojima Productions clarified that it isn’t a monogamous studio and the relationship with Sony continues.

Yesterday, Xbox and Hideo Kojima announced a partnership to create a game using Microsoft’s cloud technology.

Some may have wondered where does that leave Kojima Production’s partnership with PlayStation which resulted in the creation of Death Stranding.

Today Kojima Productions took to Twitter to clarify that it’s not a matter of either/or, and the relationship with PlayStation continues with a “very good partnership.”

This shouldn’t surprise, since Kojima-san himself has recently reiterated the studio’s independence following speculation about acquisitions, which usually means working with multiple platform holders.

If you care about the relationship between Hideo Kojima and Sony Interactive Entertainment, you needn’t worry. While Andrew House may not be around anymore to gaze lovingly at the veteran developer, we’re not looking at a breakup here.

You can read the full announcement below.

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

At the moment, there is no specific information about the game that will be created with Xbox, besides vague hints on the fact that it will leverage Microsoft’s cloud technology, as mentioned yesterday.