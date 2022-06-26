Japanese Kirby Cafe Summer Menu is as Cute as You’d Expect

If you love Nintendo’s Kirby and you happen to be in Japan this summer, the special seasonal menu for the Kirby Cafe chain has been revealed.

The menu will become available starting on July 7 and will go the way of the dodo on September 11.

We start with desserts, which include the iconic car cake named “Henkei! Kuruma Hobari Cake- Welcome to the new world!” redressed for the summer and priced at 1,848 yen (approximately $14).

The “Kirby’s Peach ♡ Peach Parfait” is, as you may imagine, a peach-flavored parfait priced at 2,530 yen (approximately $18), and comes with a souvenir glass that you can bring home with you.

Closing the trio of desserts is the Growlfy (Awoofy) Footprint Dessert Pizza, priced at 1,628 yen (approximately $12) and available exclusively at the Kirby Cafe Tokyo.

If you’re more into savory, you can get the “Waddle Dee’s Nakayoshi Rice Croquette” priced at 1,848 yen (approximately $14) with its healthy side salad included.

For the meat lovers, we get the “Dedede Mo Manpuku! Masaka No Beast King Plate” which is a meat plate with summer vegetables priced at 1,980 yen (approximately $15).

Drinks include the “Korokoro ♪ Momoiro Peach Tea Soda” and the “Korokoro ♪ Natsukiro Pineapple Soda,” each priced at 1,848 yen (approximately $14) and coming with a randomly chosen stirrer (among three designs portraying Kirby and Waddle Dee) that you can bring home as a souvenir.

You can check out the whole menu in the gallery below.

Image Source: Kirby Cafe

The Kirby Cafes are available in two locations in Japan, one is in Tokyo in the Skytree complex, while the other is in Hakata, Fukuoka.

If you’re curious, you can check out the spring menu celebrating the 30th anniversary (which is still available for a few days) and the past winter menu.