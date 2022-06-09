Humankind is Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, Including Xbox Game Pass

During the broadcast of Summer Game Fest, Sega announced that Amplitude’s strategy game Humankind is coming to consoles.

The game will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, Including Xbox Game Pass on November 4, 2022.

On top of the release of consoles, a brand new DLC for the PC version has been made available today, titled Cultures of Latin America including Caralans, Nazca, Taíno, Inca, Argentinians, and Cubans.

It also includes 6 new natural and built wonders, 9 new independent people, 15 new narrative events, and 30+ new in-game themed music tracks composed by Arnaud Roy.

You can check out the trailers below.

Humankind is currently available for PC and you can read our review.