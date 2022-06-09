Humankind is Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, Including Xbox Game Pass
During the broadcast of Summer Game Fest, Sega announced that Amplitude’s strategy game Humankind is coming to consoles.
The game will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, Including Xbox Game Pass on November 4, 2022.
On top of the release of consoles, a brand new DLC for the PC version has been made available today, titled Cultures of Latin America including Caralans, Nazca, Taíno, Inca, Argentinians, and Cubans.
It also includes 6 new natural and built wonders, 9 new independent people, 15 new narrative events, and 30+ new in-game themed music tracks composed by Arnaud Roy.
You can check out the trailers below.
Humankind is currently available for PC and you can read our review.
CREATE YOUR CIVILIZATION
Combine up to 60 historical cultures as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Age. From humble origins as a Neolithic tribe, transition to the Ancient Era as the Babylonians, become the Classical era Mayans, the Medieval Umayyads, the Early Modern era British, and so on. Each culture will add its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes.
MORE THAN HISTORY, IT’S YOUR STORY
Face historical events, take impactful moral decisions, and make scientific breakthroughs. Discover the natural wonders of the world or build the most remarkable creations of humankind. Each game element is historically authentic. Combine them to build your own vision of the world.
LEAVE YOUR MARK ON THE WORLD
The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game. Will you be the one to leave the deepest mark on the world?
MASTER TACTICAL BATTLES ON LAND, SEA & AIR
Each battle in HUMANKIND™ plays out like a mini turn-based board game on top of the actual world map. Unstack your armies and command each of your units, including the emblematic units of your culture and their special abilities. Construct siege weapons to besiege and occupy cities. Fight in large battles spanning multiple turns, and don’t hesitate to bring in reinforcements!
CUSTOMIZE YOUR LEADER
In HUMANKIND, you’ll be playing the leader of your society as an avatar that you create and customize! Your avatar will evolve visually over the course of the game as your civilization develops. You’ll also be able to level up your leader via a meta-progression system to unlock custom looks that you can showoff to strangers and friends alike in multiplayer matches up to 8 players.
HOW FAR WILL YOU PUSH HUMANKIND?
