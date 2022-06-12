Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets Fresh Gameplay at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming to Game Pass day one, and it’s shaping up to be something special.

Some brand new gameplay for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Hollow Knight, was just shown off during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022.

Players will play as Hornet this time around, the princess-protector of the crumbling kingdom of Hallow Nest, as she embarks on a journey through a new kingdom, one ruled by silk and song.

While no release date was shown, it was announced that the atmospheric platformer will be coming to Game Pass on day one.

Hunt, Survive, Vanquish in Hollow Knight: Silksong, launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

