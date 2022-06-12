News
Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets Fresh Gameplay at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022
Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming to Game Pass day one, and it’s shaping up to be something special.
Published on
Some brand new gameplay for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Hollow Knight, was just shown off during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022.
Players will play as Hornet this time around, the princess-protector of the crumbling kingdom of Hallow Nest, as she embarks on a journey through a new kingdom, one ruled by silk and song.
While no release date was shown, it was announced that the atmospheric platformer will be coming to Game Pass on day one.
For all of the latest news from the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, keep checking the Twinfinite home page, as we will be posting new stories throughout the run of the show.
Related Posts
- High On Life From The Co-Creator of Rick & Morty Announced for Xbox and PC
- Redfall Kicks Off the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase With New Gameplay Trailer Showing Off Characters & Gadgets
- Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Cu Chulainn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC in Fall 2022
- Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Pixie
Comments