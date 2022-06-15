Company of Heroes 3 Shows Impressive Destruction in New Trailer

Sega released a new Company of Heroes 3 video featuring a look at the implementation of dynamic destruction within the upcoming RTS.

The video features commentary from the developers, namely art director Tristan Brett, producer Myung Kim, principal technical artist Jason Brackman, and programmer Jason Lim, as they explain how the system works.

We get to see how different hits from artillery and tanks coming from different directions can affect a variety of buildings, with walls and roofs that can collapse, furniture that can explode and scatter all over the place, plaster that flakes off, and holes in the structure that reflect the nature of the hit.

Soldiers will also be able to use semi-destroyed building and their ruined footprint as cover. The whole implementation certainly looks very advanced and visually spectacular.

The developers can also “pre-destroy maps” by dropping bombs on the map while it loads so that it already looks “fought in” when the battle starts.

Company of Heroes 3 will release on PC in late 2022.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description directly from Sega. You can also enjoy another video focusing on the campaign.