Atomic Heart Gets New Dystopian Story Trailer

Today Mundfish released a new story trailer of its dystopian adventure first-person shooter Atomic Heart, coming this year.

The trailer provides a look at the story and confirms the 2022 release window, hinting that it’s going to be between September and December.

You can check it out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Atomic Heart, you can check out an official description below. It’s coming for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

“Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfold in an alternative universe, during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent. Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart. Unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you got!”

