5 Letter Words Starting with SM – Wordle Game Help

When it comes to playing Wordle, it might involve a lot more guessing than others than if you were to use a more methodical approach. The latter can help reduce the frustration and get you to the answer much more quickly. In this guide, we’ll go through all of the 5-letter words starting with SM to give you a good idea of where to start and aid you on the quest to maintain your streak.

Note that the following list of words has been tested and will work in Wordle. However, if you spot any missing or incorrect words, please inform us via the comments below so we can take a look at the list and update it if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words Starting with SM

smaak

smack

smaik

small

smalm

smalt

smarm

smart

smash

smaze

smear

smeek

smees

smeik

smeke

smell

smelt

smerk

smews

smile

smirk

smirr

smirs

smite

smith

smits

smock

smogs

smoke

smoko

smoky

smolt

smoor

smoot

smore

smorg

smote

smout

smowt

smugs

smurs

smush

smuts

Armed with your newfound knowledge, it is time to take on the challenge proper. Select your pick from the list and use it as your answer in Wordle. Be sure to check the colors to get a better idea of where to make the right adjustments. Correct letters in the right position will turn green, yellow indicates a right letter in the wrong place, while grey rules out the letter entirely.

Rinse and repeat, and as long as you get the answer within six guesses, you would have done it. If you’d much rather not rack your brains, here is the answer to today’s puzzle.

There you have it, a complete list of 5-letter words starting with SM to help you in Wordle. For more tips and tricks on the ever-popular, New York Times-owned game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.

