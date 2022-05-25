Yomawari: Lost in the Dark Coming to North America & Europe for PS4, Nintendo Switch, & PC
Today NIS America announced that it will release Yomawari 3 in North America and Europe with the title Yomawari: Lost in the Dark.
The game will launch in the west in the fall of 2022 bringing over the original PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions and adding one platform, which is predictably PC.
Limited Editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch are already available for pre-order on NIS America’s own store and they’re priced at $99.99.
A young girl awakens in a dark, unfamiliar forest with no recollection of how she got there. As she searches for the way out, she crosses paths with a mysterious individual who reveals to her that she’s been cursed. In order to break the curse, she needs to explore the streets of her town at night to seek out her lost memories. However, malevolent ghosts lurk within the shadows, and the girl must avoid them by running, hiding, and shutting her eyes if she hopes to survive long enough to break her curse.
The Night Continues: Another chapter of the atmospheric horror series has emerged from the shadows! With a new story set in a frighteningly familiar world, new and returning fans alike can dive right in.
Home Sweet Haunt: Eerie sound design and shadowy environments set the stage for gruesome and terrifying ghosts never seen before in the series.
New Fear, New Me: For the first time in Yomawari, you can customize your character’s appearance by changing her hairstyle, hair color, clothes, and accessories.
See No Evil: Do whatever it takes to survive the terrors of the night. Unveil secrets and specters alike using your flashlight. Find clues while listening to the sound of your heartbeat to detect nearby ghosts, and utilize a new mechanic, closing your eyes, to avoid the gaze of the evil spirits watching you.