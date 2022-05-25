Yomawari: Lost in the Dark Coming to North America & Europe for PS4, Nintendo Switch, & PC

Today NIS America announced that it will release Yomawari 3 in North America and Europe with the title Yomawari: Lost in the Dark.

The game will launch in the west in the fall of 2022 bringing over the original PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions and adding one platform, which is predictably PC.

Limited Editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch are already available for pre-order on NIS America’s own store and they’re priced at $99.99.