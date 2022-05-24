Pokemon GO Fest Seattle Tickets Are Available Today, More Event Details Revealed

Earlier today, it was announced by Niantic that tickets to the July Pokemon GO Fest event in Seattle, WA are on sale now. This marks the first time that a GO Fest event will be held in person instead of virtually since 2019.

From Friday, July 22 until Sunday, July 24, Pokemon GO Fest will be taking over Seattle Center Park and for the first time, the entire city. That means if you purchase a ticket to the event, you won’t have to stay confined to the grounds of a single area for three days. You can go and explore the city while playing Pokemon GO.

If you plan on being in the Seattle area during that weekend in July, then you can pick up tickets from the Niantic website. Each ticket comes in at $25 USD (plus taxes and fees). When you purchase the ticket, you’ll be able to choose if you want to take part in the morning or afternoon sessions.

Here’s a breakdown of the differences between the two options:

A ticket for the morning session offers the event experience within the Seattle Center Park from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM and the city event experience from 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

A ticket for the afternoon session offers the city event experience from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM and the park event experience from 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

Note that there is an hour-long intermission between the time windows for the park and city. This will give players time to take a break in between play sessions.

Down below is a list of everything players who purchase tickets to the event can enjoy while in Seattle Center Park:

Complete event-exclusive Special Research to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin as you adventure within Seattle Center Park.

Explore four real-world habitats—two of which are unique to the Seattle event. Each habitat includes unique Pokémon and its very own Collection Challenge.

Cloud Sanctuary : Like the iconic Space Needle, reach for the sky and soar amongst the clouds with Togetic, Woobat, Rufflet, and more!

: Like the iconic Space Needle, reach for the sky and soar amongst the clouds with Togetic, Woobat, Rufflet, and more! The Oasis : Looking for a tropical respite amidst the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle? Kick back with Alolan Exeggutor, Sand Cloak Burmy, Gible, Panpour, and more.

: Looking for a tropical respite amidst the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle? Kick back with Alolan Exeggutor, Sand Cloak Burmy, Gible, Panpour, and more. Dreamy Mindscape : Feeling a bit Drowzee? Hoping to curl up for a nap with Teddiursa? Why not catch a little snooze with Pokémon like Snorlax and Litwick? Sleep well!

: Feeling a bit Drowzee? Hoping to curl up for a nap with Teddiursa? Why not catch a little snooze with Pokémon like Snorlax and Litwick? Sleep well! Electric Garden : A fantastical garden with a distinct static in the air. Pokémon such as Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, and Helioptile will be drawn to this space.

: A fantastical garden with a distinct static in the air. Pokémon such as Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, and Helioptile will be drawn to this space. Be sure to visit the Trading Post to meet and trade with Trainers at the event, or test your mettle against other Trainers at the Battle Ground .

to meet and trade with Trainers at the event, or test your mettle against other Trainers at the . Enjoy a plethora of in-person photo ops—including the chance to take a photo with Pikachu or Eevee!

A special version of the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 T-shirt will be available for sale exclusively at this and other in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events.

Make up to six Special Trades, and enjoy a reduced Stardust cost for every trade made during event hours!

Ticket-holding Trainers will enjoy the following during the citywide event experience within downtown Seattle.

Ticket-holding Trainers will enjoy the following during the citywide event experience within downtown Seattle. A second Special Research story will be available, featuring a reward encounter with a Pokémon that has yet to appear in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon from all of the Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle habitats will be appearing in the wild.

Claim up to nine total daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Team GO Rocket balloons will be appearing more often, and defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts will earn you twice as many Mysterious Components.

Ticket-holding Trainers will enjoy the following during both the city and park event experiences.

Ticket-holding Trainers will enjoy the following during both the city and park event experiences. Shiny Combee and Shiny Panpour will make their Pokémon GO debuts.

Eggs will require one-half their normal Hatch Distance.

Take a snapshot at the event for a surprise!

Event-themed Field Research will be available.

You’ll be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops and opening Gifts.

Confetti will be appearing on the in-game map.

Everyone in the Seattle area during the dates of GO Fest will be able to get access to all of the raids, including the Darkrai and Cresselia Legendary raids.

It’s important to note that there will also be a global GO Fest at a different date if you can’t attend an in-person event.

You can check out the official post about Pokemonm GO Fest Seattle right here.

