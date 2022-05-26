Persona 5 Is Getting a Slot Machine by Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Creation revealed today a slot machine dedicated to the popular JRPG Persona 5.

The fancy gambling machine, titled “Persona 5 for Reels” (for real, we’re not joking) was revealed with a trailer that boasted 15 million Persona games sold.

Of course, we also get to see our familiar heroes performing in flashy animations that you can expect from a slot machine.

Sega Sammy Creation’s latest casino slots are fancy slot machines designed to be completely digital, with the slot part projected over a large vertical screen.

The news shouldn’t be surprising, considering that Sega Sammy absolutely loves to use the successful IPs of its gaming division for pachislots and other kinds of gambling machines. This is just the latest among many.

You can check it out below.

Persona 5 is currently available for PS4 and PS4, while its expanded version Persona 5 Royal is available only for PS4. If you’re curious about it, you can read our review.