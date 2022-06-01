Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness  JRPG for PS4, Switch, & PC Gets Release Date

Today Spike Chunsoft revealed the release date of its upcoming JRPG Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness.

The game will release for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 2, 2022, in North America and Europe.

Alongside the announcement, we also get the profiles of the main characters of the “Deep in Abyss” mode, which lets you customize your own Cave Rider.

VA: Katelyn Barr

VA: Matt Shipman

Japanese VA: Akari Kito

The main character in the DEEP IN ABYSS mode. Players can customize the character’s hair, facial features and more. Riko

VA: Brittany Lauda

Japanese VA: Miyu Tomita

An active girl who’s deeply curious. Her dream is to become a White Whistle Cave Raider. She was living at the Belchero Orphanage, but when her mother Lyza’s White Whistle and letter were found, she departed, heading for the bottom of the Abyss. Reg

VA: Luci Christian

Japanese VA: Mariya Ise

He descended with Riko into the Abyss to find out who he is. He tends to take things seriously and has a mature way of speaking. However, he panics easily during unexpected circumstances. Tiare

VA: Chaney Moore

Japanese VA: Ayaka Suwa

A colleague from the orphanage. A quiet, inconspicuous child who tends to go unnoticed. He has high physical abilities, but dislikes running. You became close friends after surviving getting lost together. He dreams of becoming a White Whistle and reaching the bottom of the Abyss. Dorothea

VA: Hilary Haag

Japanese VA: Akane Fujita

A colleague from the orphanage. A girl who deeply admires Riko. A bit of an airhead, which is her key charm and flaw. She tends to get rather competitive. Raul

VA: Meg McDonald

Japanese VA: Natsumi Fujiwara

A colleague from the orphanage. A boy who’s always full of energy. He tends to get in trouble by speaking his mind. However, he is still a likable person.

If you’d like to know more about the game, below you can enjoy an official description: