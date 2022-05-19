Lovecraftian Dungeon-Crawler Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion Gets an Intriguing New Trailer; Demo Available Now on PC

Earlier today, developer Sezhes and publisher Ravenage Games dropped a brand-new trailer for their upcoming Lovecraftian JRPG-inspired dungeon-crawler, Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion.

Scheduled to launch on PC later in 2022, the game combines horror-based visual novel mechanics with turn-based tactical combat, wrapped up in an eye-catching mixture of 8-bit, 16-bit and hand-drawn art.

Feel free to take a gander at the latest trailer down below:

As you can see in the footage above, the Undertale-esque pixelated visuals are pretty charming, the acoustic guitars are kinda catchy, and the gothic, Lovecraftian tone is on point. I just wish I knew what the heck the mysterious title means. (It’s been a while since I did Latin, but I digress.)

If you like what you see, then you’re in luck, as a demo is available now on PC via Steam.

For more information, here’s a rundown courtesy of an official press release we received today from the Italian studio:

Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion is a Lovecraft-inspired mix of a visual novel and JRPG. Explore the story of four characters located in the dark city of Gris and unravel the mystery holding captive the most powerful being of the realm. Face horrible creatures, find clues, and solve puzzles. Try not to get eaten in the process! The demo version is already available on Steam. Game Description:

Experience the four individual stories of characters knee-deep in madness. Being completely different people, they have their own burdens to overcome in order to be able to see the greater picture and play their part in this tragedy. The gangster, the nun, scholar, and a bookworm: how could they be connected when they’ve never even met each other? Just pull one thread and watch the whole web come into action. You will have to kill a lot of strange and terrible creatures in your way. They are here to consume you so there is not much of a choice really. The comfort of turn-based combat allows for a tactical approach: take your time, find the enemy’s weakness and strike. Except you’ll never face the same enemy twice, so make sure to utilize all the abilities of your party members if you wish to prevail. Key features: – Classic JRPG-style combat – Pixelated art style – Mysterious storytelling – Obscure atmosphere – Lots of content for mature audiences

Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion is scheduled to launch on PC this summer.