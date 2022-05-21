Live A Live HD-2D Remake Gets New Trailer & Epic Theme Song Performed by Hironobu Kageyama

Square Enix released four new trailers of its upcoming HD-2D remake of the classic JRPG Live A Live, also revealing a new song.

The trailers showcase four different adventures in time included in the game, Near Future, Western, Middle Ages, and Bakumatsu, which see you playing respectively a boy with superpowers, a wandering bounty hunter, a young hero, and a ninja.

We also get a video with the making of the theme song of the Near Future story, performed by the prince of anime and tokusatsu songs Hironobu Kageyama.

Speaking of songs, we learn that Square Enix is also going to release a soundtrack with two CDs supervised by the original composer Yoko Shimomura. For now, this release has been confirmed only for Japan.

You can check out all the videos below.

Live A Live releases for Nintendo Switch on July 22.

Below you can read an official description, and you can also watch the previous trailers.