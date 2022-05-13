Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy Gets an Adorable New Nendoroid Figure

Ever wanted your own adorable Aloy Nendoroid figure, complete with an even more adorable Watcher mini-figure? Well, The Good Smile Company has got you covered, as they just unveiled a brand new collectible of everyone’s favorite protagonist from Horizon Forbidden West.

This Aloy figure stands in at approximately 100mm (3.94 inches) in height and features plenty of color and detail. You can check out some official images of the Aloy Nendoroid figure and its description right down below.

From the PlayStation®5 game “Horizon Forbidden West” comes a Nendoroid of the main character Aloy!

She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a combat face and an aiming face.

Optional parts include a spear, a bow and arrow, a Focus effect part and a Watcher miniature figure. Be sure to add this adorable Nendoroid of Aloy to your collection!

Anyone interested in purchasing one of these Horizon Forbidden West collectibles for themselves can head on over to either the Japanese or American shops. The price point is $59.99 (¥6,500), and the shipping windows are October 2022 for Japan and December 2022 for the United States.

The pre-order period is active from May 12th, 2022 (Thu) 20:00PST – June 22nd, 2022 (Wed) 23:59PST for each store. If you’re still on the hunt for more info on Horizon Forbidden West, then check out all of the amazing features, news, and quizzes we’ve got for the series down below.