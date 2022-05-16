Grand Theft Auto V Has Shipped Over 165 Million Units; Red Dead Redemption 2 at Over 44 Million

Today Take-Two Interactive Software announced an update for sales of its blockbusters for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Today Take-Two Interactive Software announced an update for sales of its blockbusters for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 during its quarterly financial conference call.

We learn that Red Dead Redemption 2 has shipped over 44 million units worldwide. Grand Theft Auto V has passed 165 million shipments.

Historically, the Grand Theft Auto series has now shipped over 375 million units cumulatively. The Red Dead Redemption franchise has shopped over 67 million units cumulatively.

As usual, these are very, very flattering achievements for both series, especially considering that Grand Theft Auto V has been the best-selling game of the past 10 years in the US based on both units and dollar sales, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is the 2nd best-selling game in the US based on dollar sale according to the NPD.

We also got more sales data from the publisher including Borderlands 3 which has shipped over 15 million units to date (the franchise has shipped 75 million units cumulatively).

Recently, Grand Theft Auto V has launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a slew of new features on top of the previous platforms, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The next chapter of the beloved franchise has also been confirmed in development at Rockstar.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. If you’d like to know why it’s so well-loved by the fans, you can check out our review.

