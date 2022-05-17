Finnish First-Person Survival Adventure Among the Trolls Trailer Revealed

Today, during the 505 Games showcase, a brand new trailer for the upcoming first-person survival adventure game, Among the Trolls, was revealed. Developed by Finnish indie studio Forbidden Studios, the game places you in the shoes of an American that is looking to uncover the strange mysteries of the forests that exist near their grandparent’s home in Finland.

You can check out the trailer and a description of the game below.

Among the Trolls is a first-person, survival, action-adventure game where the strange mysteries of Finnish forests are unraveled. You play as either Alex or Anna, who travelled from the U.S. to Finland to visit their grandparents, living in an isolated cabin located among the towering trees. When you find that the cabin has been abandoned and your grandparents have vanished, you are pulled into a world of Nordic mythology and memories of childhood summers spent with your loved ones. Embark on a quest to find your missing grandparents and learn how to survive in the wilderness, dealing with the supernatural creatures of Finnish mythology and the animistic nature of the world. Follow in your grandfather’s footsteps and discover the rune-singer within. Break free from society and get lost in the woods — among the trolls.

Among the Trolls will arrive in early access on PC later this year.