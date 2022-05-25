Final Fantasy XIV Crossover for NieR: Re[in]carnation Coming West Next Month

Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy XIV crossover content for NieR: Re[in]carnation is coming soon to the western version.

To be precise, the collaboration will launch for the western version of the mobile game on June 12, 2022. Incidentally, the trailer below says May 9, but that’s a mistake. That was the date of the Japanese launch.

The crossover will turn Rion into a White Mage, 063y into a Dark Knight, and Noelle into a Dragoon, and it’ll have its own quest that those who have played Final Fantasy XIV’s expansion Shadowbringers will certainly find very familiar.

The trailer, which you can enjoy below alongside a look at the gameplay, also includes a glimpse of a certain beloved antagonist (I won’t spoil it), so I have a feeling many Final Fantasy XIV fans will be absolutely on board with this.

NieR Re[in]carnation achieved 10 million downloads in Japan in just a few days and launched in the west in July last year for iOS and Android.

If you’re unfamiliar with NieR: Re[in]carnation, here’s an official description.