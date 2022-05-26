Dream Daddy Devs Veer into Horror Territory With New Creepy Game, Homebody

Back in 2017, Game Grumps unexpectedly announced and released Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator which, as the name suggests, allows the player to date a bunch of attractive dads. The game quickly amassed a passionate cult following, and also proved to be a much more interesting and nuanced game than initially expected. The developers have just announced that they’re working on yet another game, and this time, it’s a psychological horror game called Homebody.

You can check out the announcement trailer down below:

While Dream Daddy certainly had some pretty creepy and eerie elements, especially as fans started to read between the lines and dive deep into its story, Homebody is full-on horror. The game centers around a protagonist and her friends who are haunted by their shady past, and are being hunted by a “relentless killer.”

According to the game description, Homebody was inspired by classic slasher films. And it really does show in the premise as well; bunch of young people getting hunted by a killer sounds an awful lot like Scream. Throw in the shady past bit, and you’ve got I Know What You Did Last Summer.

There’s no set release date for Homebody just yet, but it’s been announced for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.