Where To Find Dondons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Among the many new and returning items and creatures in Tears of the Kingdom, players will be forgiven for missing Dondons altogether. The new creature is as mysterious as it is marvellous, but what do we know about Dondons and where are they found in Zelda: TOTK?

How To Find Dondons in TOTK

The Dondon is a new creature for Zelda’s 2023 instalment, most comparable to a hippo, rhino or bison. They’re also incredibly rare, with it entirely possible that Tears of the Kingdom players will complete their entire playthrough without encountering them.

If you want to find them though, they do spawn in a fixed location. Specifically, there is a small group of Dondons kept close to the Lakeside Stable. The coordinates for this herd are: 1543, -3355, 0058.

As well as being difficult to locate, Dondons are a mystery because they don’t appear to do… a lot. If players try and harm them, the Dondons simply move away and vocalise their displeasure at being bothered.

The only real purpose they serve is producing gems for players. Simply drop a Luminous Stone in front of a Dondon, watch it eat it and return some time later. The creature will have excreted a gem of some kind, with Amber, Topaz, Sapphire, Ruby, and Opal all possible rewards. Diamonds do not appear to be available via a Dondon’s digestive system.

Their in-game description is as follows: A new species of four-legged beast found in southern regions. So far only five of these creatures have ever been spotted in Hyrule. Their diet is a mystery. But what is known is that they are easily scared, and their giant horns can be very dangerous.

It’ll be interesting to see if the big beasts’ secrets are ever revealed, whether via undiscovered TOTK easter eggs or in a future Zelda instalment.

That’s everything on where to find Dondons in Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else TOTK, stick with us right here on Twinfinite.

