Ikatak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Ikatak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom features an entire side quest that needs to be completed before you can step foot in the dungeon. To collect the Light of Blessing inside, you’ll have to retrieve the shrine crystal, which isn’t too hard. Here’s everything you need on how to solve the Ikatak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ikatak Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: TOTK, the Ikatak Shrine isn’t immediately noticeable. Normally, lights would be a dead giveaway, but this particular shrine is missing. Paraglide from atop the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower to these coordinates: -3950, 1138, 0112.

Image Soure: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This takes you to the Gisa Crater, directly south of the tower. Stand at the shrine, interact with the light, and the ‘Gisa Crater Crystal’ side quest will begin. There isn’t much to prepare for other than bringing a few extra Zonai Rockets and a fire weapon.

Enter the Gisa Crater Cave. If you’re looking straight at the Ikatak Shrine, turn 180 degrees. The cave is inside the largest crater. Defeat the Like Likes and Stalkoblins. Clear the cave so you can actually do the puzzle in peace. These Like Likes are the ice variants, which is where fire weapons or fire arrows come in handy. Bonk the Stalkoblins on the head to prevent them from returning. Whack the Bubbulfrog. Before you continue with the quest, there’s a small opening near the ceiling of the cave. It’s a bit tricky to climb, which I got around by using Ascend. On the other end, the Bubbul Gem is yours, along with some ore. Glue the shrine crystal and rockets together. It needs to lean ever so slightly, then give it a whack. If the crystal falls back to the cave, use Ascend, then Recall the crystal and snatch it from the air, outside the cave.

And that’s all there is to solving the Ikatak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You won’t have to deal with another puzzle inside—just collect your Light of Blessing and Zonai Big Battery. If there are more shrines to discover, you’ll find their respective guides using the links below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts