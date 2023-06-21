How to make Vegetable Curry in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a huge recipe book containing a wide variety of different dishes Link can cook, allowing him to restore hearts of health and grant special bonus effects or status conditions upon consumption. However, with so many dishes in the game it can often be difficult to discover and remember each recipe as you need them, including the Vegetable Curry dish. Don’t worry though, we’ve covered everything you’ll need to know about making Vegetable Curry and sourcing the required ingredients below.

Vegetable Curry Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Vegetable Curry is a three-to-five ingredient dish. To help your preparations for this dish, we’ve listed the recipe below and explained how the ingredients work together to create variants of the dish:

Vegetable Curry ingredients:

1x Hylian Rice

1x Goron Spice

1x Any Vegetable

You can use any Vegetable for the third ingredient of Vegetable Curry. However, if you’re stuck trying to determine which Materials will work effectively, a few suitable choices include Stambulb, Swift Carrot, Fortified Pumpkin and Mighty Thistle. Depending on which Vegetable you decide to use in your recipe, a bonus effect will be added to your Vegetable Curry, granting you an extra status effect on top of recovering hearts of health once the dish is consumed.

You will be able to identify these Vegetable Curry variants by the slightly altered name, such as Tough Vegetable Curry, Energizing Vegetable Curry, and Swift Vegetable Curry. Alternatively, you can also choose to use two different Vegetables that different bonus effects to create a plain ‘Vegetable Curry’ dish, as combining two different effect-inducing Materials in a single recipe causes them to cancel each other out.

Where to Get Vegetable Curry Ingredients in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can obtain the required Materials for Vegetable Curry by a combination of purchasing from vendors and foraging ingredients from the wilderness of Hyrule. To help you gather all the required components for your dish, we’ve listed where you can find each ingredient below:

The quickest and easiest way to obtain Hylian Rice is by purchasing it from the General Goods Stores at Hateno Village, Lookout Landing , or Zora’s Domain . However, Hylain Rice can also be foraged from the wild by using melee attacks to cut down long grass with a sharp weapon. This method will work throughout many fields and grasslands across the map of Hyrule, but if you’re in need of more help, you can check out our complete guide for farming Hylian Rice.

is by purchasing it from at , or . However, Hylain Rice can also be foraged from the wild by using melee attacks to cut down long grass with a sharp weapon. This method will work throughout many fields and grasslands across the map of Hyrule, but if you’re in need of more help, you can check out our complete guide for farming Hylian Rice. Goron Spice is one of the ingredients in Tears of the Kingdom that can not be foraged from the wild. This means that to obtain Goron Spice, you will need to part with a few Rupees and make a purchase from the General Goods Store at Goron City , or the Travelling Merchant named Yammo , who can be found journeying between Tabantha Brige Stable and New Serenne Stable .

is one of the ingredients in Tears of the Kingdom that can not be foraged from the wild. This means that to obtain Goron Spice, you will need to part with a few Rupees and make a purchase from the , or , who can be found journeying between and . For the last component of your dish, you will need a Vegetable ingredient. You can find a wide variety of different Vegetables in the wilderness of Hyrule, but the most efficient way to obtain them would be to head over to Hateno Village’s General Goods Store, which stocks several different vegetables including Swift Carrot, Hylian Tomatoes, and Fortified Pumpkin. You can also pick up Hylain Rice here, meaning you’ll be able to grab two out of the three needed ingredients at once.

How to Make Vegetable Curry in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Kingdom

Now that you have all of the needed ingredients to make the Vegetable Curry dish, you’ll need to set up a suitable cooking station by finding or creating a Cooking Pot. The quickest and easiest way to prepare a Cooking Pot is to simply Fast Travel to Lookout Landing’s Skyview Tower. Once you arrive at the Skyview Tower, exit and head into Lookout Landing, then climb down into the underground bunker. Here you will find a Cooking Pot that Link is able to use as he wishes. You’ll be able to easily identify this Cooking Pot by the NPC sitting in front of it to the left side.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you can also find various Cooking Pots in the wilderness of Hyrule, most commonly located at enemy campgrounds or various structures and shelters. If you find one of these Cooking Pots out and about, you may need a Fire Weapon or Flint to ignite the flame and make it functional, so keep this in mind.

If you’re struggling to find a Cooking Pot in the wild, you can also choose to create your own. To do so, you will need to have Wood, a Zonai Pot, and a Fire Weapon or Flint ready to go in Link’s inventory. First you’ll need to find a suitable spot for building your Cooking Pot, so I’d recommend making sure you have some sort of shelter over your head incase it rains, as this will put out the flames of your Cooking Pot and turn the whole thing into a hassle.

Now select a pile of Wood from your inventory, and drop it on the ground in front of you. Use a Fire Weapon or Flint to ignite this wood and tur it into a campfire. Lastly, you’ll need to place a Zonai Pot overtop of the campfire, which will turn it into a functioning Cooking Pot.

While this method can be helpful in the rare scenario where you don’t want to stray too far from mission objectives or Fast Travel to another Region, it should be reserved for these rare occasions and not relied upon. This is because there are limited Zonai Device Depensers in the game, meaning that you may not always have a required Zonai Pot in Link’s inventory to make a cooking station for yourself. If this is the case, you’ll have to go out of your way to get more, which means you might as well have just opted to visit Lookout Landing instead.

Once you’re set up at a Cooking Pot, press the + button on your Joy-con or controller to open Link’s inventory, and then press X to select and hold the needed ingredients. For my Vegetable component, I’ve decided to use a Sun Pumpkin, as this will add the Sunny property to the completed dish, providing healing to the effects of Gloom when consumed.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once your ingredients are all selected,press B to exit out of your inventory, and then walk towards the Cooking Pot until you get the ‘Cook’ promo appearing on your screen. Once this appears, press A to confirm your decision.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Link will now drop the ingredients into the Cooking Pot with a splash, meaning all that’s left to do is wait a few seconds while a short cooking animation plays.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After a short wait, the dish will be fully completed and you’ll receive 1x Vegeable Curry to add to your inventory. Easy as that!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you're an expert at cooking the Vegetable Curry dish, why not explore your potential as a chef even further by using the rest of your Materials to craft some more helpful recipes?



