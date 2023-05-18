Image Source: Nintendo

If you first played Zelda: Breath of the Wild, chances are you ran into at least one of the fiercest creatures found in Hyrule. Known as Lynels, they are fearsome centaur-like creatures that present themselves as some of the most formidable and dangerous foes to defeat in the entire game. They’ve come back with a vengeance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and there are several of them waiting for a battle. If you’re wondering where to find them all, here is our guide to all Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What is a Lynel & How to Defeat Them

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you haven’t faced one before, a Lynel is a large, powerful creature found in various areas across Hyrule. They resemble a centaur, and come in a variety of coat patterns and different-colored manes. They are exceptionally strong, arguably the most powerful enemy in the game. That reputation has carried over in full from Breath of the Wild now to Tears of the Kingdom, and approaching one unprepared is highly discouraged.

Their official description reads:

“These fearsome monsters have lived in Hyrule since ancient times. They possess intense intelligence and resilience, as well as a piercing horn, making them among the most dangerous monsters in all the land. This is compounded by their natural resistance to all elements. Only challenge a Lynel if you’re very well prepared.“

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you’re considering battling one of these creatures, there are a few things to keep in mind.

They have A LOT of health, especially the more difficult versions, along with exceptionally high attack and defense stats.

Since taking one down takes quite a bit of time, know that you will break at least one weapon in the process. Bringing a few different prepared weapons is highly recommended.

They have a variety of different attacks which of course hurt, a lot. Keeping your distance and picking the proper moments to charge in for damage is fundamental to staying alive.

A key trick to subduing a Lynel is the headshot. Shooting an arrow at a Lynel’s head will stun it, allowing you to move in for big damage attacks. Consult our guide for how to shoot the Bow in slow motion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Along with a robust set of strong weapons, it’s also recommended to prepare as many health and stat-buffing foods as possible. You’ll be popping them throughout the entire fight.

Thankfully, however, managing to defeat a Lynel comes with some exceptional rewards in the form of rare crafting/fusing materials and some of the best gear pieces in the game. Among them is the Savage Lynel Bow, which is arguably considered the best bow in the game. It fires multiple arrows at once in a horizontal line, so that should give you an idea.

To take full advantage of all the possible rewards, it’s important to know where you can find all of the Lynel spawn locations. Thus, we’ve compiled a list of every single one by area and type.

All Known Lynel Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Similar to the hierarchy in Breath of the Wild, the Lynels each have different patterns and colored manes, which denotes their overall difficulty and what they’re likely to drop as rewards. The tiers are as follows:

Red-Maned Lynels – The weakest of the Lynels, recommended for first-timers. | Possible Drops: Lynel Bow Weapon (Triple Shot), Lynel Shield, Lynel’s Mace Horn, Lynel’s Saber Horn

– The weakest of the Lynels, recommended for first-timers. | Possible Drops: Lynel Bow Weapon (Triple Shot), Lynel Shield, Lynel’s Mace Horn, Lynel’s Saber Horn Blue-Maned Lynels – The next strongest of the Lynels. | Possible Drops: Mighty Lynel Bow Weapon (Triple Shot), Mighty Lynel Shield, Blue-Maned Lynel’s Mace Horn, Blue-Maned Lynel’s Saber Horn

– The next strongest of the Lynels. | Possible Drops: Mighty Lynel Bow Weapon (Triple Shot), Mighty Lynel Shield, Blue-Maned Lynel’s Mace Horn, Blue-Maned Lynel’s Saber Horn White-Maned Lynels – The second strongest of the Lynels. | Possible Drops: Savage Lynel Bow Weapon (Triple Shot), Savage Lynel Shield, White-Maned Lynel’s Mace Horn, White-Maned Lynel’s Saber Horn

– The second strongest of the Lynels. | Possible Drops: Savage Lynel Bow Weapon (Triple Shot), Savage Lynel Shield, White-Maned Lynel’s Mace Horn, White-Maned Lynel’s Saber Horn Silver-Maned Lynels – The strongest of all Lynels, approach with serious caution. | Possible Drops: Savage Lynel Bow Weapon (12-arrow shot), Silver-Maned Lynel’s Mace Horn, Silver-Maned Lynel’s Saber Horn

All Known Lynel Locations (By Region)

Central Hyrule (1 Lynel Total) –

Red-Maned Lynel: West Hyrule Plains

Akkala (2 Lynels Total) –

Red-Maned Lynel: Deep Akkala

White-Maned Lynel: Ukuku Plains

Lanayru (2 Lynels Total) –

Blue-Maned Lynel: Lanayru Heights

Red-Maned Lynel: Rabia Plain

Faron (1 Lynel Total) –

Silver-Maned Lynel: Nautelle Wetlands

Necluda (1 Lynel Total) –

White-Maned Lynel: Kamah Plateau

Hebra (2 Lynels Total) –

Silver-Maned Lynel: Tama Pond

Blue-Maned Lynel: South of Hebra West Summit, near Tauyosipun Shrine

Gerudo (2 Lynels Total) –

White-Maned Lynel: Risoka Snowfield

Red-Maned Lynel: Lake Illumeni

That concludes our guide to all Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you found this useful in finding and conquering all of these powerful foes. Let us know how difficult it was for you to defeat one or all of them.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as All Elixir Recipes & How to Make Them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

About the author

Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY. More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Related Posts