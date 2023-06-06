The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a huge list of different recipes that can be followed to create dishes. This can be achieved by using various Materials such as monster parts and ingredients and combining them inside a Cooking Pot. However, with such an extensive list of dishes in the game, it’s often tricky to remember an exact recipe when you need one. If you’re wondering how to make Honeyed Apples, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Honeyed Apples in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Honeyed Apples Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Honeyed Apples is a simple, two-ingredient recipe involving 1x Apple and 1x Courser Bee Honey. To make this dish, you can use either a regular, red Apple or a Golden Apple. Making Honeyed Apples with a red Apple will create an Energizing Honeyed Apples dish, which will restore some of Link’s health, as well as restore some of his Stamina when consumed. In comparison, creating the Honeyed Apples with a Golden Apple will increase the amount of health that the dish restores when consumed.

Honeyed Apples Recipe:

1x Apple or 1x Golden Apple

1x Courser Bee Honey

Red Apples can be found very commonly growing on trees all around Hyrule or even dropped by some enemy creatures. Chances are if you’re exploring an area that is densely populated with trees, you’ll be able to find multiple Apples growing on the branches, or sitting on the ground below the trees. There are many areas where you can find Apples, with some of the best places to search including Hyrule Field (-0332, -0043, 0023) and Hyrule Ridge (-2654, 1283, 0207). If you’re looking to use the rare Golden Apple rather than the more common red variant, then our Golden Apple location guide will be able to provide you will all the best places to search.

Courser Bee Honey can be quite a frustrating ingredient to find, as it comes from beehives that randomly spawn on trees around Hyrule. If you’re on the search for some Courser Bee Honey, the best places you can look are forests and areas covered in a lot of trees, such as Damel Forest (0785, -2764, 0012), Great Hyrule Forest (-0334, 1746, 0193), and Windvane Meadow (-0881,-0930, 0020). Once you manage to find a beehive, you’ll need to be careful, as you can get damaged by the bees surrounding it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Instead, use an arrow to drop it to the ground, then quickly destroy it with a few swings of a weapon. Ranged weapons like spears work nicely in this scenario and should break the beehive in less than a few seconds. After destroying a beehive, it will drop a Courser Bee Honey for you to add to your inventory.

How to Make Honeyed Apples Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To cook the Honeyed Apples dish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need the ingredients mentioned above (Apple + Courser Bee Honey) as well as a suitable Cooking Pot. You can make one yourself by creating a fire from wood and placing a Zonai Pot over the top, or if you’re struggling to find one, Lookout Landing’s underground bunker has one that you can use for free whenever you need.

Once your cooking station is set up, press the + button on your Joy-con or controller to open Link’s inventory, and then scroll across to the Materials tab. Now select and hold 1x Apple and 1x Courser Bee honey, and back out of the menu. Stand over the Cooking Pot, and press A to place the ingredients inside.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now just wait a few seconds for the dish to cook, and you’ll receive 1x Energizing Honeyed Apples to add to your inventory. You can increase the amount of hearts that the dish restores by adding extra Apples or including more Golden Apples within your recipe.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Honeyed Apples in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts