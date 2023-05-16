How to Find & Use Golden Apple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Special apples with mysterious power.
You will eventually discover Golden Apples hanging on trees alongside regular fruits during your adventure in Hyrule. This unique ingredient can offer a special perk if you know how to utilize it properly. If you wish to know how to find and use Golden Apples in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve come to the right place.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Golden Apple Location
Although you can technically find Golden Apples on any apple tree, the best location to farm this ingredient is near the Sonapan shrine. You can find this location by following the south road from the New Serenne stable.
Besides the shrine, you can discover a small apple tree forest with numerous fruits growing on their branches. You should be able to find several Golden Apples and get a ton of regular fruits as a bonus.
Don’t get too excited, though, because three Evermeans guard this place. These walking tree monsters will attack you if you get too near, and you won’t know which one is an enemy since they look like normal plants.
Instead of killing them, you can use their presence to help you farm your apples. After all, climbing every tree and grabbing each apple one by one can be time-consuming.
To make farming easier, you can goad the Evermeans to hit nearby trees and drop the apples to the ground. Since these monsters are quite slow, you can run around them while taking your free fruits.
How to Use Golden Apple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Although you can eat Golden Apples raw, the best way to consume these fruits is by using them as ingredients in dishes. Golden Apples have the ability to trigger the Critical Cook effect, which can increase the quality and buffs of the food you create.
Usually, the best time to get Critical Cook is at midnight when the Blood Moon is in the sky. However, with Golden Apples, you are no longer constrained by time and can freely receive the Critical Cook effect whenever you wish. You can know when you trigger this special effect if you hear a brighter and longer tune during cooking.
That is everything you need to know about Golden Apples in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to farm this special ingredient, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite first.
