How to Get a Torch in Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encourages you to search high and low for every possible item and weapon that you can find. Thanks to some of the new locations available, players will more than likely need to find torches to explore and uncover some of Hyrule’s darker areas. Here’s how you can get a Torch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Finding a Torch in Tears of the Kingdom

Torches are a prevalent item in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they can be found all across Hyrule. Most commonly, torches are typically found in different campsites, kitchens, and cooking pots across Hyrule Field and in the Gerudo Desert. These areas can serve as good looting spots in case you want to keep a few torches handy.

Torches are fairly weak weapons (sporting only an attack power of 2) but naturally, they aren’t really used for fighting enemies. Swinging a torch over a fire will light it, which will be especially good for exploring the new Depths of Hyrule. This is a particularly dark area of the kingdom that takes a lot of exploring to properly brighten, so if you plan to go exploring below Hyrule, it might be a good idea to have a torch or two on hand for your journey.

That’s everything you need to know about how you can get a Torch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite’s got plenty more Zelda goodness for you as well; check out this guide on how you can find dragons across Hyrule.

