How to Complete The Broken Slate in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Under Sidon’s suggestion, you will need to seek out a historian named Jiahto, who’s studying an ancient artifact at Toto Lake. The old Zora will explain his findings to you but says he needs the missing slate piece to decipher the message. If you need help completing The Broken Slate main quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you the exact location of the missing part.

How to Find the Missing Broken Slate Fragment in Zelda: TOTK

The Broken Slate main quest is a very short and straightforward mission. You don’t need to fast-travel to another location and you can find the lost part by turning around and climbing the rocks to your left.

Thick black sludge will cover the missing fragment, and you won’t be able to move it. You must use a Splash Fruit to clear the filth, and you can either shoot it with an arrow or simply throw the object.

Once the fragment is free from the sludge, you can use Ultrahand to move and rotate the piece until it slides into the available spot. When Jiahto notices that the slate has been restored, he will immediately translate the text, and the mission will be marked as completed.

