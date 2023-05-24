How to Beat Colgera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After solving various puzzles in the Wind Temple, you must face the monster that has corrupted the sacred location. With the help of Tulin, you will need to battle the creature in the air while avoiding its relentless attacks. Without further ado, here is a guide on how to beat Colgera in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Colgera Boss Fight Guide

Colgera has three weak spots protected by sharp spikes on its back. You must destroy all of them by either shooting them with a bow or attacking them from above.

The best time to shoot Colgera is when it ascends to the sky after teleporting underneath Link. During the battle, the monster sometimes disappears into a ball of wind before appearing from another white sphere.

If you manage to dodge its attack, you will get a chance to shoot a weak spot as it passes by you. In the first phase, you will need to hit a weak spot twice to break it. I recommend fusing your arrows with Fire Fruits or other fire-type materials to deal extra damage.

Another way to hurt Colgera is by diving toward its weak spot when the creature is launching the spike move. The monster will shoot out its spiky scales into the air, and you can try diving straight toward the opening to destroy the ice platings.

This move is riskier since you must avoid the flying spikes heading toward you. However, when done correctly, you can quickly reduce Colgera’s HP without needing to wait for the boss to teleport.

After you manage to destroy the three weak spots, the second phase will begin, and Colgera will start creating several tornadoes. You will need to keep your distance to dodge the whirling winds of death, but you can also use Tulin’s power to move out of the way quickly.

The three weak spots have regenerated, and you must break them again to finally defeat the boss. In the second phase, you have to land three hits to destroy one weak spot completely. Unfortunately, breaking an ice membrane using a diving attack will be much harder since the tornadoes will constantly get in your way.

If you fall down to the Wind Temple during the fight, don’t worry. You can still use the strong updraft by pulling out your Paraglider while jumping. Just press the X button twice, and you will be back gliding in the air.

That is everything you need to know about beating Colgera in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to defeat the Scourge of the Wind Temple, consider checking out other helpful guides on Twinfinite via the links below.

